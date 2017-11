“Accolades” will be the theme of the 2018 INLNA convention

Edmonton Skyline

The Icelandic Canadian Club of Edmonton is excited to host the 99th annual convention of the Icelandic National League of North America (INLNA) in Edmonton from April 26 to 28, 2018. Our theme is “Accolades” and our program will feature some of the best and the brightest individuals in Iceland today: people who are at the top of their diverse professions and industries. . . .

