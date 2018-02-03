Icelanders will dominate the WSO New Music Festival

Photo : Jean Baptiste Mondino





Bjork

The upcoming Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra New Music Festival will take place over eight days from Saturday, January 27, to Saturday, February 3, 2018. There will be a number of world premieres by major Icelandic and other internationally acclaimed artists, composers, and musicians. These include the world premiere of a major new 50-minute work for orchestra and choir by Sigur Rós collaborator Hilmar Örn Hilmarsson (on January 31), the world premiere of a choral work by two-time Academy Award for Best Score nominee and Golden Globe winner Jóhann Jóhannsson (on January 29), the premiere of a work for string orchestra by Björk (on January 27), and . . .

