Kristjana Stefánsdóttir to perform at INLNA convention in Edmonton

Author : Bev Arason-Gaudet, ICCE Convention Chairperson



Kristjana Stefánsdóttir

The Icelandic Canadian Club of Edmonton is very pleased to announce that Kristjana Stefánsdóttir will be performing at the 99th annual INLNA convention in Edmonton. Kristjana has been one of the leading artists in the Icelandic jazz scene for years. She is also an award-winning composer for theatre. She records as a soloist and as a guest performer as well as making regular appearances in theatre, radio, television, and in concerts. . . .

SUBSCRIBE NOW