English in Iceland Birna Arnbjörnsdóttir's third Beck Lecture at the University of Victoria

Photo: Martin Polo / Pixabay CC0

Author: W.D. Valgardson, Victoria, BC


Learning language

Many of you have met Birna Arnbjörnsdóttir when she’s been in North America doing research. That experience helped make her visit highly successful. 

Birna began her third lecture, “English in Iceland: A Microcosm of Communities Affected by the Spread of English.” by saying: “This is the last in a series of three presentations in areas that I have conducted research over the last few years. The first talk was on the effects of intensive contact between Icelandic and English on the Icelandic spoken in immigrant communities in the central plains of Canada and in North Dakota in the United States. The initial fieldwork was done in 1986.  . .

