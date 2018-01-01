Pricing Table Particle

Iceland through the eyes of Pliny Miles

   

Pliny Miles

In 1852, educator and journalist Pliny Miles (1818-1865) visited Iceland, which he wrote about in his 1854 book, Norðurfari, or Rambles in Iceland. A native of Watertown, New York, he made a career of travel, delivering lectures wherever he went and reporting on his experience for the newspapers of the era. After five years of traveling around the United States, he spent the subsequent five years traveling around Europe, writing under the pen name “Communipaw.” In his later years, he was the London correspondent of The New York Times and he died in Malta while on assignment to cover the opening of the Suez Canal.  . . .

