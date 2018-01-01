Pricing Table Particle

Beer Day was about much more than beer this year

 Photo: Alicyn Goodman
  


Brian Williams of TSN addressing the crowd

The curling lounge of the Gimli Recreation Centre was comfortably full on Thursday, March 1, for the fourth annual Lögberg-Heimskringla Beer Day, which was held to mark the 29th anniversary of the legalization of beer in Iceland. The evening also proved to be an occasion for anticipating the Icelandic Men’s Football Team’s coming participation in this year’s FIFA World Cup.

On March 1, 1989, beer was the last variety of alcoholic beverage to emerge from prohibition in Iceland, its consumption having been banned in 1915. While alcohol prohibition was slowly eliminated in Iceland, beginning in 1922 when wine was permitted in response to a threatened boycott of Icelandic fish by the Spanish, and continuing with the legalization of distilled spirits in 1935 to satisfy the country’s emerging middle class, the prohibition on beer continued for more than half a century after that, owing to the influence of the country’s temperance movement and the widely-held belief that beer was a gateway drink for the young and an abused beverage among the working class. Since beer’s legalization in Iceland, people have celebrated Bjórdagur (Beer Day) and there’s now an annual Icelandic Beer Festival that lasts for several days.  . . .

