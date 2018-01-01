Pricing Table Particle

Editing the Icelandic sagas

 Photo: Consulate General of Iceland
 Author: Stefan Jonasson

Dr. Christopher Crocker, Consul General Þórður Bjarni Guðjónsson, and Victoria King of the University of Manitoba Icelandic Student Society

Halldór Laxness has been widely known throughout the English-speaking world since 1946, when the translation of his signature novel, Sjálfstætt folk (Independent People), was released as a Book-of-the-Month Club featured selection, selling nearly half a million copies. Two years later, he was effectively blacklisted in the United States after publication of his controversial novel Atómstöðin (The Atom Station), written following the establishment of a permanent U.S. military base at Keflavík, although it wasn’t published in English until 1961. By then, he had already won the Nobel Prize for Literature, in 1955, and his reputation as a world-class author was well established.  . .

 

