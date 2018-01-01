Bifröst University celebrates 100 years

Photo: Ministry of Education and Culture





Current rector Vilhjálmur Egilsson with education minister Lilja Alfreðsdóttir

Bifröst University (Háskólinn á Bifröst) began the celebration of its 100th anniversary with a symposium on February 22 that brought together faculty, students, and alumni. The opening celebration included a visit from Lilja Alfreðsdóttir, Iceland’s Minister of Education and Culture. During the symposium, the university's history was remembered with special attention being given to the relationship between the achievement of Iceland's sovereignty and the school’s founding as well as its contributions to women's education over the years. . . .

