Pricing Table Particle

Quickly drive clicks-and-mortar catalysts for change
  • Basic
  • Standard Compliant Channels
  • $50
  • Completely synergize resource taxing relationships via premier market
  • 1 GB of space
  • Support at $25/hour
  • Sign Up
  • Premium
  • Standard Compliant Channels
  • $100
  • Completely synergize resource taxing relationships via premier market
  • 10 GB of space
  • Support at $15/hour
  • Sign Up
  • Platinum
  • Standard Compliant Channels
  • $250
  • Completely synergize resource taxing relationships via premier market
  • 30 GB of space
  • Support at $5/hour
  • Sign Up

Shopping Cart

The cart is empty

Bifröst University celebrates 100 years

 Photo: Ministry of Education and Culture
  

Current rector Vilhjálmur Egilsson with education minister Lilja Alfreðsdóttir

Bifröst University (Háskólinn á Bifröst) began the celebration of its 100th anniversary with a symposium on February 22 that brought together faculty, students, and alumni. The opening celebration included a visit from Lilja Alfreðsdóttir, Iceland’s Minister of Education and Culture. During the symposium, the university's history was remembered with special attention being given to the relationship between the achievement of Iceland's sovereignty and the school’s founding as well as its contributions to women's education over the years.  . . .

 

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Donations
Donations Creating Community

To Make your gift by phone us.
Please contact us Toll Free: 1-866-564-2374

Donate Today
Paper Subscriptions
Paper Subscriptions *paper subscription only*

Subscription to Lögberg-Heimskringla Published 24 times a year the 1st and 15th of each month.

Subscribe Now
Online Subscription
Online Subscription *Online subscription only*

Online subscription to Lögberg-Heimskringla Published 24 times a year.

Subscribe Now