New Icelanders meet and greet

Photo: Diane 616 / Pixabay CC0

Author : Ian Johnson, The Pas, MB



Whitetail Deer

A fresh winter snow and what better way to celebrate than some quick deer hunting in Sand Hills, south of Carberry. Or so thought my Dad, Palmi Johnson, originally from Riverton and a dyed-in-the-wool Icelander. This wasn’t my cup of tea; I was a bookworm then, in Grade 6, and would rather spend the afternoon lazing about, hopefully catching a Brandon Wheat Kings game or listening to the Beatles, my new band. . . .

