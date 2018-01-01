Vikings' First Contact Meetings with Native Americans explored at CLU’s Nordic Spirit Symposiu

Photo courtesy of CLU. Author : Judith Gabriel Vinje, Los Angeles, CA



Þórunn Clausen of Iceland portrayed the first European woman to reach North America, Guðríður, as told in the Icelandic Sagas.

When the Norse first set foot on the rugged shores of northeastern Canada 1,000 years ago, it was onto a landscape that had been inhabited by people for some 8,000 years. Today, there is new information about the “first contact” between the Europeans and the Natives of the area.

The 2018 Nordic Spirit Symposium at California Lutheran University, which took place February 9 and 10, highlighted the Norse “discovery” of North America and the encounters between the two peoples. . . .

SUBSCRIBE NOW