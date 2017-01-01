Jennifer Lawrence to star in Burial Rites

Iceland was abuzz in December with the news that Jennifer Lawrence will play Agnes Magnúsdóttir in the film version of Burial Rites, which is based on Hannah Kent’s bestselling novel of the same name. Rumours have been circulating for at least two years that Lawrence would be cast in the role and they were finally confirmed by Variety magazine, which announced that she would also co-produce the film for TriStar Pictures, which secured worldwide film rights to the book. Luca Guadagnino, who recently directed Call Me by Your Name, will direct the film. . . .

