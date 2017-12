New Icelandic government spans the political spectrum

Photo : © Alþingi.is



Katrín Jakobsdóttir, Prime Minister of Iceland

An unlikely coalition government took office in Iceland on November 30, following nearly five weeks of talks among the country’s political leaders in the aftermath of the recent election for Alþingi, which was held on October 28. The new three-party coalition spans the political spectrum from left to right and commands 34 seats in the 63-seat parliament.

Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir, leader of the Left-Green Movement, heads the new government. . . .





