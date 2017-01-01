Pricing Table Particle

Brandon College: life skills and relationships that have lasted a lifetime

Photo courtesy of Dr. Allan M. Johnson Author: Dr. Allan M. Johnson, Gatineau, QC 
Vi Bjarnason Hilton and Allan Johnson at 2009 homecoming

I grew up on a farm in the Icelandic settlement of Big Point on the west shore of Lake Manitoba. One August day, my dad’s cousin and Brandon College professor, Bjarni Thordarson, brought a load of grain into the elevator where I was working for the summer. He asked me what I would be doing after high school and I told him I planned to go to United College in Winnipeg. At that time, I did not know that Brandon College existed. That twenty-minute conversation changed the course of my life. Bjarni arranged for me to attend Brandon College and to live in the men’s residence.  . . .

 

