Ten veterans of the First World War

Photo: Stefan Jonasson Author: Jóel Friðfinnsson, Geysir, MB
Gisli-Asmundsson

In the days leading up to Remembrance Day this year, Jóel Friðfinnsson profiled ten veterans of the First World War who came from New Iceland. In doing so, Jóel wrote, “I pay tribute to not only the ten men and women I've featured, but the millions who selflessly made the ultimate sacrifice to ensure our freedom. Lest we forget.”

... Gísli Ásmundsson was born on the farm Fagrahlíð in the Geysir district on June 17, 1894. At one year of age, Gísli moved from Geysir to Selkirk, Manitoba, with his parents, Guðmundur Ásmundsson and Ragnheiður Jónsdóttir. After the death of his father in 1908, Gísli lived with his mother in Selkirk until his enlistment in the Canadian Army on November 15, 1915. . . .

