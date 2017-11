Photo: Stefan Jonasson W.D. Valgardson, Victoria, BC



Vladimar Putin is being quoted as saying, “Russia doesn’t need minorities. Minorities need Russia.” He’s right, of course.



The United States doesn’t need minorities. Minorities need the USA. England doesn’t need minorities. Minorities need England. Canada doesn’t need minorities. Minorities need Canada. Violence, criminal behaviour, war, lack of opportunity for education or labour make a lot of people need Canada. . . .

SUBSCRIBE NOW