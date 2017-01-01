  • 1

  • Events October to May +

    Nordic Knitters 2nd and 4th thursday each month Winnipeg, MB: Read More

  • MUSIC - EXHIBITS - FILM +

    MUSIC Mise en Scene Wednesday 18 October Calgary, AB: Mise Read More

  • Lögberg-Heimskringla, Inc. Open House & AGM Thursday 30 November +

    Lögberg-Heimskringla, Inc. Open House and Annual General Meeting Thursday 30 Read More
  • 1

Poetry, the dying canary

Photo: Leif Norman/leifnorman.net

Author: W.D. Valgardson, Victoria, BC

When I was first writing, I wrote poetry. It is usually short and, certainly when the author is young, emotional. Short and emotional. Seems appropriate for a teenager or someone in his early twenties. I also was trying to figure out the intricacies of short story writing. Mixed in with those efforts were courses in writing articles. It would be a long while before I would attempt a novel: long, complex, and as much, if not more, analysis and planning. No sitting on the transit bus on the way home from classes, saying to myself, I think I’ll whip off a novel.  . . .

 SUBSCRIBE NOW

Donations

Subscriptions

Stay in Touch

Call Us
(204) 284-5686
Toll Free 1-866-564-2374

Follow Us

 