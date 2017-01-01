A House by the Sea

|Photo: Stefan Jonasson
|
Author: Valur Gunnarsson, Reykjavík, Iceland
The sun never shines it burns
The world never goes it turns
The wind never blows it wails
And the ship never sets sail
The stars never twinkle they flicker
The seasons never change they bicker
The days never end they withdraw
There’s nothing to fight for but the war
The child never smiles it needs
The wound never heals it bleeds
Money never stays it flees
No one is down by the sea
The girl never cries she whimpers
The hand never strikes it lingers
The man never goes he stays
No one leaves but the waves