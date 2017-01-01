Thanks to the potato

Image courtesy of Wikipedia - Public Domain Author: W.D. Valgardson, Victoria, BC



They say that in Medieval times, the weather was warm enough that grain could ripen in Iceland. The historians know this because they found tax records that show grain being imported from Iceland. It was probably barley. That leaves all sorts of questions. How was the soil tilled, the seed sown, and the grain reaped? Barley was grown in Scandinavia. Some rye was grown. In Norway, oats were an important crop. Beans, turnips, and flax were grown. In Norway, apples were cultivated. . . .

SUBSCRIBE NOW