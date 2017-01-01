  • 1

A great day of golf and companionship

Photo: Stefan Jonasson

Author: Shawn Bjornsson, Chairperson, The Icelandic Open

What a great fun day everybody had on Friday, August 4, at the Icelandic Open. This is one of the main fundraisers of the paper and putting on a tournament is a lot of hard work. I would like to thank my great golf committee who worked many long hours not only at the tournament but calling sponsors and golfers to attend. Also, thanks to the wonderful staff and volunteers of Lögberg-Heimskringla who helped with so much for this tournament.  . . .

