“Iceland is within us; it’s who we are”

Photo: Stefan Jonasson

Guðlaugur Þór Þórðarson, Iceland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade, was the country’s official representative to Íslendingadagurinn and the Deuce of August this year. He toured Winnipeg, the Manitoba Interlake, and Pembina County in North Dakota during his week-long visit, meeting with government leaders and people of Icelandic ancestry as well as speaking at both Icelandic celebrations.

At Íslendingadagurinn in Gimli, the foreign minister caught the attention of those attending the Traditional Program from the moment he began his Toast to Canada. “Iceland is not a place or a territory,” he declared, “it is within us. It’s who we are. Only if you can understand this, then you can understand what is really happening here today. Thousands of Icelanders celebrate their heritage, their roots, their very own self-being.”

The foreign minister offered congratulations to Canada on its sesquicentennial from the government and people of Iceland before proceeding with the rest of his address. . . .

