Iceland’s foreign minister to speak at the Deuce of August

Thousands of eager people will descend on Mountain, North Dakota, during the first weekend of August for the 118th annual Deuce of August Icelandic Celebration. The town has been known to swell to a hundred times its normal population on this weekend of the year as descendants of the original settlers and visitors from miles around join residents for this signature heritage celebration.

Those who arrive before the weekend itself can take advantage of the Icelandic Roots Genealogy Center on Thursday and Friday afternoons (see below) and then join the Mountain Legion Fish Fry on Friday, August 4, at 5:00 p.m. Afterwards, there will be a street dance with music by Boom Town.

Saturday is the “big day” at the Deuce of August and it opens with a parade down Main Street beginning at 10:30 a.m. This year’s honorary parade marshals are Vilmar Kristjanson and Norma Nason. Coverage of the parade will be broadcast live on KXPO AM 1340. Following the parade, there’s a salad luncheon at Vikur Lutheran Church, the Car Show and Shine, kid’s games, and the Pedal Tractor Pull. Merchandise will be on sale along throughout the day.

Guðlaugur Þór Þórðarson, Iceland’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, will be the keynote speaker at this year’s Heritage Program in the Mountain Community Center on Saturday, August 5, at 2:00 p.m. . . .



