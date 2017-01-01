  • 1

Feeling like royalty - Reflections from last year’s Fjallkona

Photo: Stefan Jonasson

Author: Karen Borgford Botting, Winnipeg, MB

Congratulations and best wishes to Tami Schirlie, the Fjallkona for 2017. I was asked to share with you my reflections of this past year as Fjallkona.
When I received the phone call from Robbie Rousseau telling me that I had been selected as the Fjallkona for the 2016 Íslendingadagurinn, I was excited, humbled, nervous, and honoured all at once. A great mix of emotions! After all, you are now the symbol of culture and heritage during these celebrations. Then I became somewhat intimidated as I thought of the many accomplished women who had preceded me. However, those same role models were a wonderful support during my tenure.
The theme for this past 127th year of Íslendingadagurinn was “Celebrating New Iceland,” looking both forward and backward.  . . .

