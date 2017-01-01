“From acorns come mighty oaks” - Jón Sigurðsson Day address at the Winnipeg Art Gallery

Photo: Stefan Jonasson Author: Dr. Jón Atli Benediktsson, President and Rector, University of Iceland



Minister, Consul General of Iceland, Fjallkona, Ladies and Gentlemen:

I am very honored, as the Rector and President of the University of Iceland, to address this gathering on Iceland’s National Day. As all of you know, of course, on this day Icelanders commemorate their national hero, Jón Sigurðsson, who was born on June 17, 1811, in the rectory in Hrafnseyri on Arnarfjörður in the Westfjords of Iceland. On the same day in 1944, just 73 years ago, the Republic of Iceland was founded on Alþingi’s ancient site, Þingvellir, and since then Icelanders have celebrated their National Day on June 17. Those of us working at the University of Iceland associate this day with yet another occasion because the school’s formal founding was on June 17, 1911, on the centennial of Jón Sigurðsson’s birth. Today, the University of Iceland is therefore 106 years old. . . .



SUBSCRIBE NOW