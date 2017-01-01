The lure of Vancouver

Photo: Wikimedia / Creative Commons Author: Robert Asgeirsson, White Rock, BC



I lived with my parents, Jochum and Ingibjörg Asgeirsson, in our home at 126 Lodge Avenue, in the Silver Heights neighbourhood of St. James, now part of Winnipeg. The winters were brutal and I didn’t know any better.

One stormy day, just before Easter, my father made it home for lunch with some exciting news about a job offer if I was interested to make some money for my university education. Apparently, his friend from the Shriners, Johnny Bush, who worked at CNR crew dispatch, needed a dishwasher for an “Easter Special” train going to Vancouver later in the afternoon. I think I was 17 or 18 at the time and had never been to BC. He said that the train was leaving in a few hours and he’d drive me down to the station through the blizzard conditions. I said, “Sure!” A quick phone call to Johnny set things in motion. . . .



