“I loved everything about being in Iceland”

Photo: Einar Jóhannesson Author: Natalie Guttormsson, Editor of Fálkinn



An interview with Stewart Wheeler, Canada’s former ambassador to Iceland.

On Sunday, February 12, the day began with huge flakes of snow, transforming Toronto into a Christmas card. It didn’t stop. Soon, people were phoning and emailing to ask if the Icelandic Canadian Club of Toronto’s Travel Show would be cancelled. Gail Einarson-McCleery responded by saying “No, we are Vikings!” and posted a picture on Facebook of the newly baked pönnukökur made by Reynir, which awaited the guests of the show. The guests showed up, about 50 in all. Everyone really appreciated the excellent presentation by Canada’s former ambassador to Iceland, Stewart Wheeler, along with an informative video by Fálkinn newsletter editor, Natalie Guttormsson, about her Snorri trip to Iceland and much more. Natalie’s interviewed Stewart Wheeler about his time in Iceland and his new role in the government of Ontario.

Where are you from?

My dad was in the military, so we moved around a fair bit when I was very young – Petawawa ON; Rivers, MB; San Antonio, TX; Ottawa, ON; and Yellowknife, NWT – but then mostly grew up dividing time between parents in Kanata, outside Ottawa, and in Yellowknife, where my dad lived, for summer holidays, etc. . . .

SUBSCRIBE NOW