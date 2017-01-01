Viðar Hreinsson wins special award for Icelandic book on Jón Guðmundsson the Learned

Photo Source: Bokmenntaborgin.is Author: Mackenzie Kristjon, Hamilton, ON



As we all know, Icelandic history is filled with tales of adventure, poets, and sorcery. Sometimes these three aspects come together in one man. Jón lærði og náttúrur náttúrunnar (Jon the Learned and the Nature of Nature) is Viðar Hreinsson’s recent book on Jón Guðmundsson the Learned who was just such a man. The book was published by Lesstofan (www.lesstofan.is) in association with the Icelandic Museum of Natural History.

I first met Viðar in Minneapolis at the 2002 Icelandic National League of North America convention and somehow we have stayed in touch through the years. Most Icelandic Canadians will remember him as both the general editor of the English translation of The Complete Sagas of Icelanders and also as the author of Wakeful Nights – Stephan G. Stephansson: Icelandic Canadian Poet, for which he did a book tour through Canada. . . .

