Winnipeg during our immigration Part 2: 1876 to 1877

Author: W.D. Valgardson, Victoria, BC



During the smallpox epidemic, Dr. W. Baldwin reports that he visited several houses of the Icelandic immigrants and he says, “the houses were of the worst description. I had to stoop to go into nearly every house. There were some doors so low I had to go on my hands and knees to get in and such filth. I cannot describe it. … The houses are all one room, and in some there would be 18 or 19 in them, all huddled together.”

While the settlers had been making their painful way to New Iceland, in Winnipeg the “Ariel Club” was formed for the purpose of having a series of “hops” during the winter months. There must have been quite a bit of “hopping” going on as a temperance lodge was organized in February. A piano was purchased for City Hall. . . .



