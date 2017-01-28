“Voices of Earth” concert brings anniversary year to a close

Photo: Sandra Somerville Author: Stefan Jonasson



First Unitarian Universalist Church of Winnipeg drew its 125th anniversary year to a close with a musical concert at the church on the evening of Saturday, January 28, 2017. The church was founded as the First Icelandic Unitarian Society on February 1, 1891, and the congregation used the entire year to celebrate this important milestone. While the evening paid homage to the congregation’s anniversary, it included strong echoes of the mystical beauty of the earth and featured Canadian composers in the opening month of the year in which Canadians celebrate the 150th anniversary of Confederation.

The highlight of the concert was the premiere of PJ Buchan’s anthem, But If In Your Thought, which was commissioned by the congregation to mark its anniversary. . . .

