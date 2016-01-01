The Great Migration

Photo courtesy of Icelandic Roots Author: W.D. Valgardson, Victoria, BC

We know the story of our family and others leaving Iceland, the agony of giving up what little they had, walking to the nearest harbour, waiting, sometimes in vain, for sailing ships to take them to England or Scotland. The long sea voyage to Quebec City. The journey east to Nova Scotia, the journey to Kinmount, the journey to Toronto, and from there to Winnipeg and then New Iceland.

But our story was a small part of a great migration, a migration greater than the world had ever seen. . . .

