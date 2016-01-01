Þór Jakobsson among 12 recipients of the Order of the Falcon

Photo: Bryndís Eva Jónsdóttir

Canadian-born meteorologist Þór Jakobsson was one of twelve Icelanders who received the Order of the Falcon from the President of Iceland, Guðni Th. Jóhannesson, on New Year’s Day. Þór received the award for his contributions to the field of environmental science and the dissemination of knowledge.

Þór was born in Wynyard, Saskatchewan, the son of Rev. Jakob Jónsson and Þóra Einarsdóttir, while his father was serving as minister of both the Wynyard Federated Church (Unitarian) and Immanúel Lutheran Church. . . .

