  • 1

  • Þorrablót +

    Þorrablót Saturday 18 February Edmonton, AB: The ICCE Þorrablót at Read More

  • The Snorri Program 2017 +

    THE SNORRI PROGRAM SNORRI is an experience to remember for Read More

  • January to May 2017 +

    Nordic Knitters 2nd and 4th Thursday Each Month Winnipeg, MB: Read More
  • 1
  • 2

Þór Jakobsson among 12 recipients of the Order of the Falcon

Photo: Bryndís Eva Jónsdóttir

  

Canadian-born meteorologist Þór Jakobsson was one of twelve Icelanders who received the Order of the Falcon from the President of Iceland, Guðni Th. Jóhannesson, on New Year’s Day. Þór received the award for his contributions to the field of environmental science and the dissemination of knowledge.
Þór was born in Wynyard, Saskatchewan, the son of Rev. Jakob Jónsson and Þóra Einarsdóttir, while his father was serving as minister of both the Wynyard Federated Church (Unitarian) and Immanúel Lutheran Church.  . . .

 SUBSCRIBE NOW

Donations

Subscriptions

Stay in Touch

Call Us
(204) 284-5686
Toll Free 1-866-564-2374

Follow Us

 