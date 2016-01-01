  • 1

  • Þorrablót +

    Þorrablót Saturday 18 February Edmonton, AB: Icelandic Canadian Club of Read More

  • The Snorri Program 2017 +

    THE SNORRI PROGRAM SNORRI is an experience to remember for Read More

  • December to May 2017 +

    Nordic Knitters 2nd and 4th Thursday Each Month Winnipeg, MB: Read More
  • 1
  • 2

An immigrant at nine

Photo courtesy of the Anderson family

 Author: W.D. Valgardson, Victoria, BC

At the INL convention in Vancouver last spring, I gave a speech about the movement of Icelandic Canadian settlers west. The hardships in New Iceland had been unbelievable. Disease, including smallpox, devastated the community. The land chosen for the colony was repeatedly flooded. Reluctantly, the settlers started abandoning their homesteads. Some went to North Dakota but then many continued on west from there. Others went on to Argyle and Swift Current. Always west. Travel was difficult.  . . .

 SUBSCRIBE NOW

Donations

Subscriptions

Stay in Touch

Call Us
(204) 284-5686
Toll Free 1-866-564-2374

Follow Us

 