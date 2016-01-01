An immigrant at nine

Photo courtesy of the Anderson family Author: W.D. Valgardson, Victoria, BC

At the INL convention in Vancouver last spring, I gave a speech about the movement of Icelandic Canadian settlers west. The hardships in New Iceland had been unbelievable. Disease, including smallpox, devastated the community. The land chosen for the colony was repeatedly flooded. Reluctantly, the settlers started abandoning their homesteads. Some went to North Dakota but then many continued on west from there. Others went on to Argyle and Swift Current. Always west. Travel was difficult. . . .





