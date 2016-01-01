  • 1

IODE recognizes fifteen Manitoba students for academic achievement

Photo: Kendra Jonasson

 Author: Alicyn Goodman, Winnipeg, MB

In October 2016, the Jon Sigurdsson Chapter IODE awarded 14 scholarships and one bursary. Once again, the recipients were an inspiring group of young people.

The Jon Sigurdsson Chapter has been awarding scholarships since 1937. The first scholarship established was the IODE Music Scholarship and this coincided with the establishment of the School of Music at the University of Manitoba. To date, over 500 scholarships have been awarded. . . .

