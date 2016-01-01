  • 1

On the way to Winnipeg

 

  

W.D. Valgardson, Victoria, BC

A friend sent me an email saying that she is on her way to Winnipeg. She went to Winnipeg last week. I said I thought that was quite extravagant. When I was a boy, people went to Winnipeg once a year, usually in the fall, to buy new long johns and new shoes. To go more often than that revealed a frivolous mind and questionable morals.
When I was in grade eight, most of the kids hadn’t been to Winnipeg. Most people didn’t have cars. There was regular bus service and train service. The bus service was arduous. The bus would be crammed with servicemen going to and from the Gimli airport. Small folding stools were put the length of the aisle. People stood. I remember sitting on the “hump” beside the driver. The “hump” was the slanted rise over the motor. …

